Ice hockey | The women's lions beat Switzerland, in the third set, an incredible flash – this is how the Finnish tournament continues

Finland took its first victory in the World Cup.

Women's Finland, which lost its first three matches at the World Championships in Utica, defeated Switzerland in the final match of the first group.

Finland won the match 5–2.

Finland started the game strong and took the lead after only 42 seconds. Petra Nieminen was able to sweep the puck into the goal after a Swiss mix-up.

Swiss captain Lara Stalder leveled the match at 1–1 in 14:14.

Ronja Savolainen shot Finland into the lead again before the first break.

In the second set, the defender Nelli Laitinen showed his gunshot threat. Laitinen fired sharply from the blue line, and great promise Sanni Vanhanen guided the puck in and made it 3–1.

Susanna Tapani scored Finland's fourth goal.

In the third set, Finland played with the final result in an incredible way and gifted Switzerland no less than four runs. Sinja Leeman managed to get past the goalkeeper Sanni Ahola from the run-through and narrowed the match to 2–4.

Ahola made 13 saves in the match. Finland scored 33 shots.

The captain who witnessed several comeback goals on the field at the beginning of the tournament Jenni Hiirikoski boosted his stats by hitting powers 1+3. He sealed Finland's victory by sending an accurate dunk into the void at the end.

Finland will face Switzerland or the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals, which will be played on Thursday local time. The matter will be resolved in the meeting between Switzerland and the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

The Czech Republic and Finland have three points and Switzerland has no points. Finland has already played its first group match. The Czech Republic defeated Finland 4–0 in their mutual encounter.

Canada and the United States have secured the top spots in the first group. They will get their quarter-final opposition from the second level group.