Ice hockey | The victory at the Nokia Arena goes around HIFK – on Friday it was already the 12th defeat

To Tampere The Nokia Arena is like bewitched from the point of view of Helsinki IFK. Already the twelfth visit to the new arena ended in HIFK’s defeat, when Ilves won 3–2 after the shootout. HIFK has not managed to win a single game in Tampere since the Nokia Arena opened in December 2021.

In the first arena season, HIFK lost once to both teams from Tampere on the Nokia Arena side. Last season, in addition to a total of four regular season matches, there were three semi-final losses to Tappara and a bronze match loss to Ilves. This season HIFK also lost to Tappara before Ilves.

This time, HIFK was close to winning for a long time. At the beginning of the third period Iiro Pakarinen led the team with a goal to which Jori Lehterä made a skillful pass with his skates.

Ilves tied the match Petr Kodytekin with a goal just over two minutes before the end. In the shootout Oula Palve succeeded twice and decided the victory for Ilves.

The match this time the most followed character was behind Ilves’ bench. Antti Pennanen the selection as Leijoni’s head coach was sealed on Thursday. On Friday, Pennanen piloted Ilve for the first time after the selection was announced.

Head coach of HIFK Ville Peltonen had time to play in his career under Pennanen’s coaching. Pennanen started in the main league as HIFK’s assistant coach in 2011. Peltonen was then one of the team’s key players and was the team’s captain.

“I believe that the national team will get a good coach. Many years have passed and experience has accumulated for him. Also success. Let’s let him show himself what he will be,” said Peltonen.

Peltonen gave credit to Ilves, coached by Pennanen, especially for the fact that the team was able to play a strong match after Thursday’s local game.

If the match is remembered by people outside the rink from Pennase, inside the rink HIFK’s defender promise was strongly displayed Aron Kiviharju.

The hottest Finnish name in next summer’s booking event was involved in both goals of the opening set: both in Ilves’ opening goal and in HIFK’s equalizer.

In the Ilves goal, Kiviharju played carelessly behind his own goal and gifted the puck to Ilves Santeri Virtane, who scored the opening goal. Kiviharju finished the equalizer with the first league goal of his career, when he went around Ilves’ goalkeeper by Jonas Gunnarsson and styled the puck into the goal.

Peltonen praised Kiviharju’s willingness to work and ability to learn.

“Such talent, what with so much promise. I myself have seen young people up close who are excellent at knowing why something is done. They connect the exercise to why it is being done. That is important,” Peltonen said.

Trying to score after a mistake also shows mental strength.

“The first goal came from his mistake, but he took it well. He has mental skills that are needed a lot in this sport.”