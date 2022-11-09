Ice hockey | The victim of a school bully booked for the NHL tells about the hockey player’s rough behavior

Isaiah Meyer-Crothers spoke about hockey player Mitchell Miller’s behavior in a statement he gave through the Hockey Diversity Alliance, which fights racism and intolerance.

Ice hockey In the NHL, the Boston Bruins and by Mitchell Miller a case about which new information has now been obtained.

The Bruins signed Miller to a rookie contract despite the club being aware of his severe and racist school bullying of a mentally disabled classmate of Miller’s Isaiah Meyer-Crothers.

Bruins players said they were opposed to Miller joining the team, and the club made a quick u-turn citing new information about the bullying.

Miller’s contract was terminated, and the Bruins’ chairman Cam Neely apologized to Meyer-Crothers and his family for the upset caused by the club.

Read more: The NHL team Boston Bruins canceled the school bully’s contract

On Wednesday, Meyer-Crothers issued his own statement on the matter through the Hockey Diversity Alliance, which fights racism and intolerance.

Report Miller’s behavior towards Meyer-Crothers makes grim reading.

“There weren’t many black kids at my school, I was called a ‘brownie,'” Meyer-Crothers writes.

He says he was bullied at school since the first grade.

“Mitchell would often ask me to sit next to him on the bus and then he and his friends would hit me on the head. This happened throughout school.”

Meyer-Crothers says Miller also spat in her face, threw food in her face and called her the n-word.

“I was called the n-word every day.”

Meyer-Crothers said Miller contacted her in October and apologized. Miller said that he is a different person, that he does things in the community and that he helps young people.

“I said nice, but where is the evidence? He never gave those.”

“He asked me to be his friend, but I said I wasn’t going to be his friend after everything he did to me.”

Meyer-Crothers says that she has received messages on social media where she is being barked at.

“I just want to tell everyone that when Mitchell says we’re friends, it’s not true. I can’t take this anymore.”

The Bruins chairman Neely’s comment is good to internalize. Neely reminded that the actions of youth can have surprisingly far-reaching consequences.

“I believe that many young people can learn from this. Be careful with your behavior and groupthink that hurts others. The consequences can be lifelong.”