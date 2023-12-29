Ice hockey | The veteran NHL goaltender confused with his strange “stick”

Marc-Andre Fleury surprised with his bat choice.

Ice hockey The veteran goalkeeper of the Minnesota Wild, who plays in the NHL Marc-Andre Fleury joked in Thursday's practice with his special bat.

Instead of a bat, Fleury had a walking stick, which he held with the hand part as the blade of the bat.

Perhaps the walking stick was a reference to Fleury's age, because at 39 he is approaching retirement age as a hockey player. This season, Fleury has only played in 13 of the 33 games of the season.

The video published on X (formerly Twitter) is constantly gaining views. In the first hour, it had been viewed more than 30,000 times.

In the end, Fleury puts his walking stick on the roof of the goal and takes a more traditional game tool to practice.