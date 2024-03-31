Monday, April 1, 2024
Ice hockey | The Vancouver Canucks narrowly defeated the Anaheim Ducks

March 31, 2024
Ice hockey | The Vancouver Canucks narrowly defeated the Anaheim Ducks

Anaheim's defender Urho Vaakanainen booked himself a two-minute penalty.

Ice hockey In the NHL, the Vancouver Canucks beat the Anaheim Ducks 3–2 in the only match of Sunday's round.

In the third period, Anaheim still tied, but Vancouver Dakota Joshua completed the final readings after just under 18 minutes had been played. Joshua also scored his team's 2–0 goal in the first period.

Vancouver managed to lose their previous two matches before tonight's win. Anaheim, on the other hand, has now lost five games in a row and even before that, the team's statistics do not look good. The balance for March is three wins and 13 losses.

Anaheim's defender from the Finns Urho Vaakanainen booked himself a two-minute penalty.

Vancouver's Joshua played NHL site in only his second game after being on the sidelines for no less than 18 matches due to a hand injury.

“This was a big deal. It was great to get on the leaderboard again. Maybe not my best match overall, but it was great to see the puck go in the goal,” Joshua said in the interview.

