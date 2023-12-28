Thursday, December 28, 2023
Ice hockey | The United States is beating Switzerland – the score after two sets is 9-1

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 28, 2023
in World Europe
0
At the Junior World Championships, goal celebrations are also held on Thursday.

Ice hockey the USA, one of the big favorites of the under-20 world championships, got their machine started properly in their second match.

The USA leads Thursday night's match against Switzerland after two sets by a landslide 9-1.

During the first 40 minutes, the main architects of the fireworks have already hit a hat trick in the opening set Jimmy Snuggerud (3+0) and Gavin Brindley (2+1).

In the final round, the USA is chasing the widest margin of victory of the games to be played in Gothenburg, i.e. ten hits. On Wednesday, Canada beat Latvia 10–0.

Finland has started the tournament with two losses. The Young Lions lost to Canada 2–5 and to Germany 3–4.

