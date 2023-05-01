Ice hockey | The United States got revenge on Sweden and won the under-18 boys discus gold

The United States defeated Sweden 3–2 in the World Cup final, which was decided in the first overtime.

United States won the under-18 world hockey championship for boys in Basel, Switzerland. The United States defeated Sweden 3–2 in the World Cup final, which was decided in the first overtime.

Elliot Ståhlberg led Sweden in the opening set, and Noel Nordh added a runaway in the second inning. In the third set, the United States forced the game on Sweden’s defensive end and tied the game by Danny Nelson and Carey Terrance’s goals.

In the first overtime Ryan Leonard’s wrist pull surprised the Swedish goalkeeper of Noah Erliden in time 62.20.

At the same time, the United States got revenge on Sweden, as the two countries met in the age group World Cup finals a year ago as well. Sweden won the championship at that time.

In the semi-finals Slovakia, who knocked Finland out of the medal games, put Canada in a tight spot in the bronze medal match. Slovakia was just over a minute away from a victory in regular time, until Canada, who replaced its goalkeeper, equalized with superiority to make it 3-3.

In the end, Canada took the World Cup bronze of Macklin Celebrin with an overtime goal 4–3. It was a moderate consolation for the mother country of ice hockey, as Canada qualified for the medal games in the age group WC tournament last year.

Although Celebrini was credited with the winning goal and scored once in regulation time, Canada’s hero was another forward Matthew Wood. He scored an important 3–3 equalizer in the third period and also scored three goals.

Forward from the Slovakian team Peter Cisar scored 1+1 points.

Canada suffered two crushing losses to Sweden at the World Cup, first in the group stage in the opening match with goals 0–8 and in the semifinals 2–7.