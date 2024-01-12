Ice hockey | The TV pictures showed Kristian Vesalainen's frustration – a moment later he was celebrating freely

Kristian Vesalainen admits that the long goalless streak affected his playing.

HIFK beat JYP in the SM league on Friday and at the same time got some much-needed success on the offensive end. In the previous matches, the first chain and especially Jori Lehterä had been largely responsible for the performances, but now they also succeeded in scoring Joonas Rask and Kristian Vesalainen.

Vesalainen's goal had been waiting for him for a long time. The striker, who wore HIFK's golden helmet from the beginning of the season, had his previous hit on November 2.

Vesalainen says that the feeling was released after the goal, which was also visible in the ventilation. The 24-year-old player admits that the last couple of months have been difficult game-wise.

“Of course, the lack of goals has affected my own playing. Of course it's frustrating because I want to score goals. Due to the lack of goals, I may have tried a little too much on the field”, Vesalainen reflects.

Only minutes before Vesalainen's liberating hit, he made a half-way through, which did not result in a hit.

After the situation, he kicked the wing in frustration, which was also transmitted to the viewers of MTV Katsomo from the TV broadcast.

“I was probably a little frustrated because it had been difficult to score a goal. There was nothing more wonderful about it,” says Vesalainen.

“In that situation, I wasn't thinking about anything other than the next goal.”

of HIFK the opening set against JYP was weak, Vesalainen also states that. The match started in the same way a couple of days earlier in Pori.

Vesalainen had no explanation as to why the first batches have not succeeded as hoped this week.

“That's a good question, I don't know myself. We try to go full force in every game, hopefully [lauantaina Kärppiä vastaan] The start is better in Oulu.”

HIFK continues its guest tour in Oulu, better known as “Tour de Bönde”. The trip there started almost immediately after the JYP match ended.

“From here we take a bus to Oulu. On the way, you have to try to get a little sleep,” says Vesalainen.