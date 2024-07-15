Ice hockey | The TV crew messed up and missed NHL champion Aleksander Barkov’s unique moment

Hockey|Florida’s captain was fast in the rink and surprisingly also in the victory party.

Star hockey player Alexander Barkov said on Monday at Nokia that he dreamed about the NHL championship for about 10,000 days. The bill delivery had been done by his agent Ilkka Larva.

A unique moment came at the end of June, when the Florida Panthers captained by Barkov won the Stanley Cup by defeating the Edmonton Oilers in the finals 4–3.

As captain, Barkov was the first to raise the victory trophy in the air in front of the home crowd. This moment was missed by the TV viewers, because the cameras did not have time to join Barkov on board. The Tampere native disappeared from the pictures for a while, and the trophy lifting was not immediately visible to TV viewers.

“I heard about that, but I don’t know what happened to it. I do not mind. Those moments are pretty much foggy. I remember I went to get the pitcher and the next thing I remember is when I gave the pitcher to the next player,” Barkov recounted his important task.

He said that he had watched a video in advance of how to act in the situation. At least in recent years, the captains have lifted the pitcher alone on open ice before skating with the trophy to the rest of the team. This is how Barkov also acted.

Barkov’s long-time dream came true when the captain got the trophy in his hands.

Perhaps the best moment was when Barkov got into the dressing room with the Stanley Cup after interviews and meeting close ones.

“I will always remember it when I came to the booth maybe an hour after the end of the game and everyone was waiting with champagne and I was full of champagne.”

Alcohol was part of Barkov’s festive moments.

“Yes, it was heard at that moment. The champagne was poured into the mouth very carefully, and you couldn’t even keep your mouth shut. Maybe now we start to calm down and focus on training.”

Finnish players in Florida, excluding Eetu Luostarinenalso played Radio Suomipop’s Aamulypsy program in a triumphant mood.

“It wasn’t my idea, but I did support the idea. For once, I got to send greetings to the guys from Tappara, who are in that program every year sending greetings”, Barkov referred to the Tampere club’s championship streak.

