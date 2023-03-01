Ice hockey | The traded Jesse Puljujärvi immediately called Sebastian Aho: “Emotions are on the surface”

Jesse Puljujärvi is excited to go to Carolina as a teammate of Sebastian Aho and his partners.

28.2. 21:26

Vancouver

Jesse Puljujärvi has been traded to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Puljujärvi, who has been in transfer rumors for a long time and has played his NHL career in Edmonton so far, was traded on Tuesday.

“I’m excited to join a new team, but yes, the emotions are on the surface here. Jobs have been printed here for a long time,” Puljujärvi told IS.

Although speculations have been rampant about the monthly or even annual trade, the first sale was a certain kind of shock even for Puljujärvi.

“It’s a tough place, but not here. Let’s put things in order and move towards something new.”

In Carolina, Puljujärvi gets on the same team with four Finns. They are already in the club Teuvo Teräväinen, Antti Raanta, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Sebastian Ahowhich is remembered as Puljujärvi’s radar couple from the golden World Youth Championships at the turn of the year 2016.

“I quickly called Sepe, but we didn’t get to talk much yet. The point is being collected.”

“It’s good that Sepe is my long-term friend, and there are other Finns there that I know.”

Northern boys have a long history together.

“I think I was 12 and Sepe was 13”, Puljujärvi recalls his first time on the same team.

As late as Tuesday evening Finnish time, it was unclear when Puljujärvi would travel from Alberta, Canada to Raleigh, USA.

“I do not know yet. I also have to get a visa, and that will probably take a couple of days. Here’s a bit of a rough one. I hope I can get there quickly”, Puljujärvi said.

The bull-like winger has had a dog Jaffa in Edmonton.

“You have to take care of the dog. It has a doctor, and everything has to be checked to be able to travel,” Puljujärvi said.

Recently, he has also accommodated one of his friends at home.

“Now we have to take care of these things and think about how to move forward and live there.”

Carolina is the second team in the East and the entire league behind Boston.

Puljujärvi has clear notes for the rest of the season in the Hurricanes’ bunt.

“The only goal is to get the best out of myself, push hard and help the team as far as possible. I would be really happy about that.”

“It’s a top team. If I could still help, that would be important to me.”