Ice hockey | The TPS coach burst into laughter at the press conference, the colleague sitting next to him was also amused

October 15, 2022
TPS coach Jussi Ahokas couldn’t help but imitate Risto Dufva, who was sitting next to him, when he was offered the opportunity.

Ice hockey league Friday’s round saw an entertaining match between Sport and TPS, when the Vaasa team took a 6–3 victory from a struggle with plenty of goals.

Even better entertainment than the game was provided by the coaches after the match Jussi Ahokas and Risto Dufvawhen they sat in front of the press.

TPS coach Ahokka was asked what he plans to take from the losing match to Saturday’s meeting with Ilves.

In the answer, Ahokas channels his inner Dufva, who is known for his laconic funny jokes.

“There’s really no getting away from this [mukaan]. Someone next to me would say that the players”, Ahokas snapped.

“The bats and the ball,” Dufva added with a grin.

In the league TPS, which finished silver in the previous two seasons, is currently seventh in the standings. In the Ice Hockey Champions League, or CHL, it remained in the first group.

See also  Charles III will be proclaimed king in ceremony this Saturday

Sport is fighting tooth and nail for the playoff spot at number 11. The victory over TPS was a relief for them, as it broke a four-game losing streak.

