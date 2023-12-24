Ice hockey | The toughest promises of the Junior WC hockey were put in order – only one from Finland was included

Young people The Lions open their World Cup campaign on Boxing Day at 15:30 with a match against Canada.

The Junior World Cup tournament brings together almost all the world's youth hockey champions.

The Athletic has listed in advance the 25 strongest NHL prospects of this year's tournament.

Canada's 17-year-old forward promise has been promoted to number one Macklin's Celebrinifrom which the first name of the NHL's booking event next summer is being talked about.

The Finnish team can only fit in the top 25 list Konsta Helenius – to fifth place.

In the fall season, 17-year-old Helenius scored 8+12 in 28 league matches in Jukurien's shirt. The top prospect from Ylöjärvi plays in Mikkeli on loan from his breeding club from Tappara.

Next summer, Helenius is expected to be the first Finn in the NHL's top ten in five years. In some preliminary rankings, Helenius has already been promoted to the top five for next summer.

“Finland has a weaker group than usual, and they trust Helenius' talent even as a minor. He is probably the center of the top chains,” writes Athletic.

In fact, the Young Lions' team is at least more competitive than last year's. A year ago, Finland's games ended in the quarterfinals.

Helenius played as Finland's number one center in the training matches leading up to the World Cup.

Celebrin's after, as the toughest NHL promises for World Cup players, Athletic raises the USA's centers Will Smith's and by Cutter Gauthierboth of whom are already reserved for the NHL in the top five.

The fourth place on the list also goes to the USA's fearsome team, the NY Rangers berth reservation To Gabe Perreault.