Ice hockey | The top prospect scored two goals, but the Women's Lions still fell to the United States

Finland the points account was still not opened in the women's World Cup, when the USA defeated Finland with 5–3 goals.

The big success of the female lions was Elisa Holopainenwho scored two spectacular goals in the match.

Finland took a 1–0 lead in the match in 6:54, when Holopainen scored the opening goal with superior power at the end of a direct attack.

However, the United States equalized Abbey Murphy at the finish line and took the lead already during the opening set, a legend of the sport by Hilary Knight by hitting Holopainen leveled the match at 2-2 just 25 seconds before the break.

22-year-old Holopainen is one of the young rising names of Finnish women's hockey, who missed last year's games due to injury.

The USA took the lead in the second set Taylor Heisen and by Kendall Coyne Schofield with goals.

Sofiana Sundelin narrowed the score to 3–4 with a drive-through goal before the second period break.

Coyne struck in the third set Final scores 5–3.

Anni Keisala played his first match of the Games in Finland's goal and made no fewer than 40 saves. Goalkeeper of the United States Aerin Frankel managed just nine saves.

Finland is still without points in the games. It has lost its matches to the Czech Republic, Canada and the United States. Finland will face Switzerland in the final match of the preliminary series on Monday.