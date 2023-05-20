Ice hockey | The terminally ill Curt Lindström arrives in Finland once more

The serious illness progresses and takes away the ability to exercise, but Curt Lindström says he lives a good life.

A coaching legend Curt Lindstrom arrived a week ago from his home in Thailand to Stockholm. For the best, to have time to meet other MM-95 heroes at the annual meeting of hockey legends in Tampere. It will be held this weekend.

But: Curre will miss the meeting this year. The reason is health.

“Next weekend, I’m going to be a guest at an event where a celebration will be held Kalervo Kummola nomination to the international hockey hall of honor”, says Lindström.

“My health does not allow me to travel twice between Finland and Sweden in such a short time. I have just flown a long flight that was heavy.”

However, the coaching legend will get to Finland at least once more. In an interview with Ilta-Sanomi in the winter, he said that he hoped to get to Finland once more. Now the wish comes true.

Curt Lindström in winter in Thailand. The coach legend’s walk was already difficult at that time.

LINDSTRÖM arrived with his partner from Thailand a week ago, and is still recovering from the flight. He had to choose between Legends and Kummola.

Are you disappointed when you can’t attend the Legends meeting?

“It was my own decision. Kalervo means a lot to me, and it’s a very important occasion,” says Lindström.

“If I were 20 years younger and healthy”, I would without a doubt go to both events.

WITH HEALTH Lindström refers to his serious illness, polyneuropathy, which takes away the ability to exercise. The disease is rare but cruel. It progresses inexorably, and there is no cure.

According to Lindström, the biggest problem is the muscles. Polyneuropathy affects the peripheral nervous system so that a person gradually loses the ability to function and feel in the hands and feet.

Lindström is now 84 years old.

What is your current situation?

“I’m a bit older again.”

Lindström laughs a little after his comment.

He refers to a previous interview in January at his Thai home in Hua Hin. At the time, he used the same expression.

“Always a little older.”

Curre Lindström moves around Thailand mostly on a moped.

WALKING is even more difficult for Lindström. Already in the winter, it was practically impossible without support.

Lindström can still use his fingers. The nerves in the soles of the feet have been damaged so that they have no feeling. That’s why Lindström can’t keep his balance when walking and has to rely on a rollator.

The vision in the other eye has deteriorated badly. There are also pains.

ALTHOUGH the fingers do work, the strength in them has decreased so much that Lindström has to ask for his spouse Wannarot to open drink bottles too. He can no longer do it himself.

Driving a car has been prevented for the same reason as walking, i.e. the withering of the nerves in the legs.

Lindström has now suffered from polyneuropathy for five years. If he were a person prone to grief, the loss of strength would be one of the greatest sorrows. He says he was always strong, but now the strength is gone.

Lindström says he’s always used to living in a good body. He admits that in that respect the current situation is a little annoying.

“This is life now,” he says, however, as he also tends to say. He doesn’t mind.

“I can not help it.”

CURRE also had to miss the meetings of the Legends during the corona pandemic. He always speaks highly of the 1995 team and all the people involved. Besides Kummola Hannu Aravirran the name is often heard in his speeches.

He also always remembers to mention the warm memories he has of Finland. These memories are also maintained by the Finns he meets while living in Hua Hin, Thailand.

The social and always cheerful Lindström has a wide circle of friends in Hua Hin, which also includes Finns. In addition, random Finns come to say hello – and thank you.

“A man came again a few days ago to say hello, holding my hand and thanking me for the year -95”, he said when we last met in Thailand.

Lindström (center) comes to Finland to celebrate Kalevo Kummola's (right) election to the IIHF Hall of Fame. Also in the picture is hockey legend Hannu Kapanen.

LINDSTRÖM has lived most of the year in Thailand. In the summer, he and Wannarot used to visit Sweden.

He goes for a medical examination every year after coming to Sweden. It’s coming up again next week.

As in Thailand, Lindström has also liked to walk in nature with his partner in Sweden. After coming under the palm trees in Thailand, they have enjoyed the beautiful and fresh Nordic nature.

“It’s different now that I can’t walk,” he says.

“Life is a lot of sitting now.”

BE CAREFUL Lindström has not thought about the time to return home to Thailand. It depends on many things, not the least of which is health.

“We are going to Thailand in October-November. We will decide in more detail in the summer.”

The most important thing remains on the visit to Sweden.

“I will meet friends in the next few days. After that, I will meet many more friends.”

He’s not whining, on the contrary.

“I live a good life. It’s like this now.”