Ice hockey | The Tappara captain praised the spring league star: “Could do the Veli-Matti Savinainen award”

Otto Rauhala lifted the Canada Cup together with Kristian Kuusela, who ended his career. Lifting alone would not even have been successful.

27.4. 23:26

Tapparan Otto Rauhala was able to celebrate the Finnish championship as the captain of his team for the second year in a row. Rauhala captained Tapparaa to the championship last year, and now it was time for a renewal.

When Rauhala went to pick up the Canada cup, he didn’t lift the trophy into the air alone but asked Kristian Kuusela, who finished his career this season, to join him.

There was both respect and a practical reason behind the gesture.

“The shoulder is in a bit of a bad shape. I thought that if I lifted it myself, it might drip. I took one of the greatest league players of all time. It went well that way,” Rauhala said.

As a surer guarantee of the condition of the shoulder, Rauhala announced during the interview that he will have to leave the coach Jussi Tapolan to skip carrying in the golden chair, because he is unable to do so at the moment.

I’m calm and the rest of the team’s championship celebration was almost canceled on Thursday. Scored the equalizing goal Brother Matti Savinainen just a second before the end.

Savinainen was bad for the Pelicans in front of the goal throughout the final series. From there, Savinainen took care of important hits for his team game after game.

Savinainen was himself a legitimate choice to win the Jari Kurri award, which is awarded to the most valuable player in the playoffs.

“It’s a pretty tough guy. Unintelligent respect For Jari Kurri, but I think we could also do the Veli-Matti Savinainen award at some point. It’s the man of spring,” Rauhala said.

“When you push to go, each person raises a couple of cents more.”

With the Canada cup, Rauhala also called out to the supporters, in whose direction the thanks went after the championship.

“There has been quite a lot of noise throughout the season and especially in the spring games. You don’t feel tired much when there is such a commotion.”