Ice hockey | The Swedish World Cup player who “advised” his teammates was not charged with match manipulation

Frölunda’s Carl Klingberg told his teammates in the closing moments of the Rögle match that there is no need to score goals anymore.

Swedish Ice hockey player representing Frölunda Carl Klingberg will not be charged with match manipulation. It tells about it, among other things Aftonbladet.

The other weekend, Frölunda defeated Rögle no less than 8–2. Klingberg has openly said that he told his teammates in the last minute of the game that there is no need to score goals anymore.

In the background was Frölunda’s supporter “Sebbe Indian”, his real name Sebastian Kjellberg, which bets on every Frölunda match. The betting slip always has a score of 8–2, which Klingberg also knew.

The Swedish Ice Hockey Federation investigated whether Klingberg was guilty of match manipulation by “advising” his teammates. Match manipulation refers to influencing the outcome of the game in a way that benefits a party other than the perpetrator’s own team in a sporting or financial way.

“Our investigation did not find any signs of manipulation of the final result for one’s own or someone else’s benefit”, Swedish Federation’s competition manager Magnus Mårtensson stated according to Aftonbladet.

“However, we take seriously the fact that the player, with his exits – albeit with a humorous tone – normalizes match manipulation,” continued Mårtensson.

Klingberg, 32, is an experienced striker and a regular face in the Swedish national team. He has played in Sweden’s shirt in three hockey World Cups, including one World Cup gold.