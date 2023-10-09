Ice hockey | The Swedish World Cup player wanted to do the bettor a favor – now the threat is a ban

Carl Klingberg’s rumbling leads to an investigation.

Swedish The hockey league SHL is investigating a special match manipulation scam. Frölunda’s Swedish player is in the middle of the commotion Carl Klingberg.

The other weekend, Frölunda defeated Rögle no less than 8–2. Now the investigation is whether Klingberg was guilty of match manipulation in the middle of the game.

He has openly said that he told his teammates in the last minute of the game that there is no need to score goals anymore.

In the background is Frölunda’s supporter “Sebbe Indian”, his real name Sebastian Kjellberg, which bets on every Frölunda match. The betting slip always has a score of 8–2, which Klingberg also knew.

According to Svenska Spel, in this case, with a correct result, the bet was returned 471 times.

“I have known Sebbe for maybe 15 years. He’s quite a legend and goes 8-2 every game, so I told the guys not to score anymore. I hope he won properly,” Klingberg said after the game For Expressen.

Swedish The Ice Hockey Federation says it intends to investigate whether the case meets the criteria of match manipulation.

Match manipulation refers to influencing the outcome of the game in a way that benefits a party other than the perpetrator’s own team in a sporting or financial way.

“The Swedish Ice Hockey Association has started an investigation. We have a good dialogue with Frölunda and Carl Klingberg. If misconduct is found in the investigation, the player will be reported to the disciplinary body”, SHL competition manager Magnus Mårtensson told for Aftonbladet.

Match manipulation can result in a ban from competition, which is a minimum of one month and a maximum of 10 years.

Klingberg, 32, is an experienced striker and a regular face in the Swedish national team. He has played in Sweden’s shirt in three hockey World Cups, including one World Cup gold.

In his career, Klingberg has played not only in Sweden but also in the NHL and the Swiss league, where he won the championships in 2021 and 2022.

Klingberg’s younger brother is also known from Helsinki’s Jokers John Klingberg, who is already starting his tenth NHL season. John Klingberg plays in Toronto.