Ice hockey | The Swedish NHL player fell off the wheel

The player pleaded guilty and received a fine.

Swedish An NHL player was convicted of drunk driving in April in Stockholm, Sweden, according to a Swedish newspaper Expressen.

The police stopped the puck player on the streets of the capital and blew him up.

According to the magazine, the player blew 0.6-0.8 per mille readings into the breathalyzer. In Sweden, the drink driving limit is 0.2 per thousand. In Finland, the drink driving limit is 0.5 per thousand.

The player admitted his guilt and accepted his punishment. According to Expressen, he received a fine.

The player’s identity is not disclosed in the story.

The newspaper said that it had reached out to the player’s agent and the club, who did not want to comment on the incident.

Several the Swedish NHL stars have announced that they will skip the World Cup.

They are at least on the list of those who refused Erik Karlsson, Victor Hedman, Rickard Rakell, Rasmus Dahlin and Mika Zibanejad.

They have given the green light to the WC in Tampere Jakub Silfverberg, Lucas Raymond, Alexander Nylander, Jonathan Berggren and Rasmus Sandin.

Sweden’s most powerful NHL player by Elias Pettersson The World Cup trip, on the other hand, fell into too expensive insurance.