Ice hockey | The Swedish club’s coach praises Leevi Selännetta: “Really good acquisition”

Hockey|Leevi Selänte’s career continues in Sweden.

Swedish the hockey club Ockelbo HC, which plays in the fourth highest league level, announced on Sunday Leevi Selänten about a new player contract with the team.

Last season, Selänne represented Kajaani Hokki playing in Mestis. In July, the club announced the attacker and his brother Eetu Selänten on the termination of contracts.

News Hoki’s decision became Ockelbo’s new Finnish coach For Sam Björklund at a convenient time. In July, the club was looking for new player acquisitions from different parts of Europe.

“I wrote to Leevi Seläntee as soon as I heard that he would not continue at Hoki. I asked if he would be interested in playing in Sweden, and he said yes. This is a really good purchase for us,” says Björklund.

Björklund believes that Swedish hockey fits well with Selänte’s way of playing. The coach has noted from the videos he has seen that Selänne is a physical player with skating power.

“Sweden plays a little differently than in Finland. We go pretty hard there and skate and fight a lot. The Swedish style of play is similar to North American hockey”, which Selänne has become accustomed to in his career.

Selänne has played most of his puck career in the United States, from where he moved to Kajaani last season.

“He’s also a good goal-scoring player, so hopefully he’ll be a tough scorer for us. That’s what he was brought here for. “

The coach has high expectations for Selänte. The Finn is expected to be the team’s new top player.

“Yes, there is a big role available for him. He plays in the top chains and of course with superiority and inferiority. We need him in all game situations.”

Levi Selänne is a Finnish NHL legend Teemu Selänten son. Björklund believes that Ockelbo will succeed in arousing new interest among the club’s supporters with the background of his player acquisition.

“The acquisition is also a good thing for the team in that way. Many fans will surely be excited to hear that he is Selänte’s son. Maybe a few supporters will come to the stands because of him.”

“However, for me, that’s not the biggest thing here. I took him to the team, of course, because he is a good player and I think he fits well here.”

Correction August 6, 2024 at 11:35: Eetu Selänte was wrongly mentioned in the headline.