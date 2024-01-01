Ice hockey | The Swedes were enraged by Jani Nyman's airing – a cool response from the star of the Young Lions

Jani Nymani's ventilation made a noise.

Gothenburg

Young Lions the New Year's Eve 5–4 win over the big favorite Sweden sparked sour comments in the Swedish camp.

After the match, the topic of conversation was especially the moment after the winning goal.

The star striker of the Young Lions Jani Nyman decided the victory with his ice-cold goal.

Nyman underlined his winning goal with an attention-grabbing gesture. The lynx man put his right index finger in front of his lips and laughed at the Swedish audience.

“That guy is childish, but he does what he wants”, Noah Östlund announced according to Aftonbladet.

Oskar Pettersson even accused Nyman of belittling his opponent.

“No opponent should behave in such a degrading manner,” Pettersson fumed, according to Expressen.

Uproar caused the Finnish attacker was a little embarrassed by the Swedish players' comments after Monday's ice practice.

“I haven't followed that conversation myself. I've only focused on playing hockey. Let the media write what they write,” Nyman replied.

According to Nyman, venting was just a spontaneous reaction.

“Absolutely. There was a strong atmosphere and a lot of booing going on, so as a result there was such a spontaneous reaction.”

Nyman doesn't even understand the arguments about disparaging the opponent.

“There was no disparagement in it. It was just spontaneous venting. If someone takes a cue from it, so be it. It was a bit of an objection to that booing.”

Nyman also managed to score in regular time. The 19-year-old winger opened his tournament goal tally in a delicious spot when he equalized in the dying moments of the match.

Social media chatter and other rants don't really bother Nyman.

The youngster doesn't chat much about social media channels on his phone during the World Cup tournament. Some stays cool from start to finish.

“Pretty much. Let's focus on the games. Then after the games, let's see what has been written on social media.”

Young Lions the tournament continues on Tuesday, when they face Slovakia in the quarterfinals.

According to Nyman, the emotional victory over Sweden gives much more faith in the team.

“We got very good confidence for the next games. We had a bit of a difficult start to the games and a lot of confusion around it. Based on the last games, we have been able to show what this team has.”

“Hopefully we can show the same lion against Slovakia as against Sweden.”

According to Nyman, no magic tricks are required against Slovakia.

“If we can only play our own game, we will be strong. That is the most important thing. Especially the first period against Sweden was very good from us. We want to see the same hockey tomorrow as well.”