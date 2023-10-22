Ice hockey | The Swede who killed Patrik Laine gets a hard ban

Rasmus Andersson was banned from the game by NHL disciplinary.

Calgary Flames defender Rasmus Andersson has received a four-game suspension for rushing in the NHL round the night before Saturday.

Andersson tackled the Columbus Blue Jackets Patrik Laineta to the head when there were only a few seconds left in the match. Laine was injured and did not travel with the Jackets to the away game in Minnesota.

The ban can be considered harsh by NHL standards, as it is longer than any given in the regular season last season.

In his hearing, Andersson tried to appeal to Laine’s low playing position, but the discipline pointed out that Laine’s position did not change significantly just before the hit. Andersson directed his tackle upwards and nailed the Finn in the head.

Andersson will lose a good $94,000 in salary during the suspension.