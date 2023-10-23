Ice hockey | The surprising name rose to the top of the NHL goal and point exchange

Detroit’s Alex DeBrincat has been hitting hard in the season openers.

Ice hockey In the NHL, the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Calgary Flames in their home hall and took their fifth consecutive victory. The match ended with a clear 6–2 victory for Detroit.

The point king of the match was Detroit Alex DeBrincat, who, in addition to his one assist, scored a goal in each set. With his point pot, the American player rose to the top of both the league’s goal exchange and point exchange. In six matches, huge performances of 8+4 have been created.

DeBrincat, 25, moved to Detroit this season from the Ottawa Senators. He has previously scored 41 goals and 78 points in one season. So we are not used to seeing a man at the top of the spot exchange.

“His puck instincts are incredible,” Detroit’s captain Dylan Larkin praised the hat-trick maker of the team on the website.

The match was also effective for Larkin, as he, accompanied by a goal and an assist, became second in the points market with 3+8. Larkin’s scoring streak has continued since the season opener.

Detroit’s Finnish defender who got a little over 20 minutes of ice time Olli Määttä received a two-minute penalty for hooking in the last round.

Guarded Detroit’s goal in the previous two games Ville Husso followed the match this time from the bench. The club’s Canadian goalkeeper James Reimer saved a total of 29 times in the match.

Atlantic Division leader Detroit has averaged five goals per game in its first six games of the season.

Finnish time, the night before Wednesday, the Red Wings will get to test whether the team’s winning streak will continue in a home game against the Seattle Kraken.

Boston Bruins took a 3–1 away win against the Anaheim Ducks.

The first hit of the match had to wait until the beginning of the third period, when Anaheim’s Swiss striker Mason McTavish finally opened a goal account.

A little over a minute after McTavish’s opening goal for Boston Matthew Poitras tied the game and took his team’s lead halfway through the set. The goals were the first NHL hits of the 19-year-old Canadian’s career.

Boston’s 35-year-old veteran player Brad Marchand finished the final readings to an empty net.

A Finnish defenseman who played for the Anaheim Ducks Urho Vaakanainen was seen on the ice for a little over 14 minutes.

Boston has won all five games of the season. The Chicago Blackhawks, who lost to Boston the other week, will get to try again to beat the Bruins Finland time on the night before Wednesday.