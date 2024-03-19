Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Ice hockey | The stars of the female lions dominated in Sweden – the sixth consecutive championship

March 19, 2024
Lulaja won the Swedish championship again.

Several times Luulaja, represented by a Finnish player, has won the SDHL championship of the Swedish women's hockey league. The club won the SDHL for the sixth time in a row.

Luulaja beat MoDo 4–2 in the decisive final match and won the series cleanly with a 3–0 match win. The club won all nine of its playoff matches and has not lost a single match this calendar year.

There are no less than six Finns among the recent champions: the defenders Jenni Hiirikoski and Ronja Savolainen and attackers Petra Nieminen, Jenna Pirttijärvi, Nora Tulus and Viivi Vainikka.

Nieminen won the point exchange for the playoffs. Hiirikoski is the team's captain and Savolainen is the vice-captain.

Decisive after the final match, Savolainen burst into tears. The Finnish star was in the middle of the party buzz Aftonbladet being interviewed in the rink.

In the euphoria of victory, Savolainen was unable to answer many of the reporter's questions, but praised his team for a hard fight.

Expressen's in the interview, captain Hiirikoski believed that Savolainen was responsible for organizing the party together with the attacker Emaa Nordinin with. Savolainen promised to do the work as ordered.

“Everyone is drunk today and will have a great memory with the trophy,” he told Expressen.

Swedish the championship was already the seventh for Tulus. Like Savolainen, Hiirikoski has six championships, Nieminen five, Vainika four and Pirttijärvi three.

