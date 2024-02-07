Ice hockey | The star players of the top match of the SM league shine by their absence

The creams were skimmed off the jukuris.

Ice hockey A full round of seven matches will be played in the SM league on Wednesday. The top match will be played in Mikkeli, where the league runner-up Tapparaa will be the guest of the third-ranked Jukurie. The match is critically important in terms of the battle for victory in the regular season.

The season's sensational team Jukurie's situation is downright incomprehensible. It enters the big game without its top five scorers. These are with the national team command.

The Swedish EHT tournament is played this week, but the SM league does not take a break.

From Jukurei, the Leijonien are accompanied by young attacking stars who are in a great mood Niko Huuhtanen and Patrik Puistola and a more experienced ring fox Pekka Jormakka.

Jormaka's chain friends, Ondrej and Michal Kovarcikare on their way to the Czech national team this week.

Also Jukurie's Norwegian defender Sander Engebråten is out of the lineup, as he is playing for this week's Norwegian national team.

The average age of Jukurie's Wednesday night number one chain is a youthful 18 years. 17 year old Konsta Helenius his 19-year-old nephew plays on the sidelines Kalle Helenius and 18 years old Topias Hynninen.

The lions the cutter has also hit Tapparaa. Axirsrinnat has to face the top match without its core defenders Valtteri Kemilaäten and Brother-Matti Vittasmäki.

However, Tappara will get a conkar center back in its lineup Petri Kontiolan, who has been away from real action for a good three weeks. The container is marked in the assembly in the middle of the first chain Anton Levtchin and Kristian Tanunsen between.