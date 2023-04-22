Ice hockey | The star of Tappara admitted his arrogance: “We kind of thought that this would just go from there”

Waltteri Merelä was not flattered by his team’s performance in the triple final.

“Today we had two floors of people. Some were at their level and some were not,” concluded Tappara’s head coach Jussi Tapola after the third final game.

Tappara suffered a home loss for the first time this spring in the playoffs, when the Pelicans won 4–1 and narrowed the wins in the final series to 1–2.

Tappara playoff goal stick Walter Merelä took the floor comparison in an even more blatant direction than Tapola.

“Today there were two floors of people. The Pelicans were on the upper floor, and we were on the lower floor. Didn’t go well today. I don’t know what caused it,” Merelä breathed in the cubicle corridor.

Sea frankly admitted that Tappara was not mentally at the core at the level required by the finals.

“We kind of thought that this would just be the way it was. Maybe there was something subconscious, but that’s no excuse.”

“We know that if you can’t give a hundred, you won’t win. Today we had a top five performance, which does not win these games,” Merelä said.

Tappara’s frustration overflowed at the end. Half a minute before the buzzer, Merelä made a rantstal and wrestled the Pelicans’ Swedish mörkäle by Lars Bryggman worth freezing with.

“I was quite frustrated at that point. There is no better place for that than in a clear losing position. The intention is not to offend anyone, but it does hurt. Just like in tackles. It belongs to this job”, Merelä acknowledged.

Saturday the loss was also a good wake-up call for Tappara, who marched from victory to victory this spring. The level of the game must remain high – no matter what the situation.

“It has been stressed all spring. Even if we win 5-1, it kind of doesn’t matter if the game is mediocre. Today the opponent had a forced win. They wanted more and played much better than us. We lost on the mental side today,” said Merelä.

In the middle of the final set, Tappara was able to dig out a wild letter change Veli-Matti Savinainen After the 1-2 narrow goal, but Merelä didn’t give much value to the desperate rush at the end.

“You can’t really draw any conclusions from that. The opponent defends well and they were able to keep us well at bay. In our booth, we respect the Pelicans insanely. We know that we will face a quality team.”

The triple play after Tapola took a sharp stance on the referee’s line at the press conference. The master pilot was not happy about the line change.

Towards the end of the game, the whistle didn’t sound as sensitively as it did in the first half of the match. In the box, you could hang and grate in places with very rough grips.

Merelä didn’t start whipping the referee line. The reasons for the loss were found in the mirror.

“Well, the judges pulled. Isn’t the second judge (Mikko Kaukokari) aren’t going to the World Cup to whistle. They don’t choose bad judges,” Merelä announced.

“If we missed a few situations yesterday, maybe it was evened out today at the latest. The judges do their own thing and do their best. It didn’t catch on today. Even those few superior forces were quite weak for us. Maybe even filmed the whole game.”

Poleaxe is still the driver in the final series. Everything is in the reigning champion’s own hands.

Next, the series moves back to Lahti, where the fourth game will be played on Tuesday evening.

“The situation is still good. This is where the game needs to be improved. We know what we need to fix. We’re going to hit harder in Lahti. A cool Tuesday night ahead”, mused Merelä.