Ice hockey | The star defender wanted to honor the indigenous peoples with his mask – the NHL strictly forbade it

Marc-Andre Fleury’s special mask received a complete shock from the NHL.

NHL team During Friday’s home game against the Colorado Avalanche, the Minnesota Wild held an event honoring the indigenous peoples of North America.

For Minnesota’s hero goaltender For Marc-Andre Fleury the theme is particularly close, because his wife Veronique is of both Mi’kmaq and Abenaki descent.

Fleury, 38, would have liked to honor the event with a special mask created by a local Aboriginal artist Cole Redhorse Taylor had planned for him.

However, the NHL disagreed. Editor of The Athletic Michael Russo said that Fleury was not allowed to wear a mask even in the warm-ups before the match.

Fleury’s agent Allan Walsh backgrounded the situation even more.

According to Walsh, Fleury was originally going to wear the mask anyway and pay the fine. At this point, the NHL threatened the Wild organization with a significant additional penalty.

The NHL received criticism before the start of the season when it decided to ban the use of rainbow colored stick tape. In the end, the ban was lifted just two weeks after the start of the season.