Ice hockey | The SM League opens – these four historic decisions were made by the League

Ice hockey The SM League said at a press conference on Thursday evening that the series will open and the qualifiers will return in the spring of 2025.

Jääkiekon SM-liiga oy’s executive board met on Thursday and organized a press conference about the future of the series after its general meeting.

At the press conference, the flagship of Finnish hockey told about four significant decisions.

FACT The decisions of the SM-Liiga press conference decision: From spring 2025 and onward, there will be annual qualifiers in the SM league for the last vote between the team and the Mestis winner. By winning the mentioned series of matches, the champion of Mestis has the opportunity to advance to the SM league. decision: From spring 2024 onwards, the license conditions of Jääkiekon SM-liiga Oy will add Mesti's victory in that season in addition to winning the SM-liiga qualifiers as a condition for promotion to the SM-liiga. decision: In accordance with the decision of the actual general meeting, the number of teams in the SM league will be limited to a maximum of 16 teams from the 2025–26 season. decision: In the event that the league club gives up its league position, the vacant position will not be filled.

In addition it was announced at the event that a maximum of 16 teams will play in the league in the future.

If Kiekko-Espoo is promoted to the League next season, then 16 teams will play in the league in the future. If Kiekko-Espoo does not advance to the next season, the League will remain a series of 15 teams.

This means that the Jokerit will have to play for their future major league spot.

Jokerit has said that it does not intend to apply for a league license for next season. In the next season, it is possible to move up to the League while still in the cabinet.