October 10, 2023
Ice hockey | The SM league hockey player was sentenced to two years in prison for rape

October 10, 2023
Ice hockey | The SM league hockey player was sentenced to two years in prison for rape

The district court issued a verdict on the matter on Tuesday. The 24-year-old league hockey player was charged in the Päijät-Häme district court in Lahti with rape last June.

Päijät-Hämeen the district court has condemned the hockey player who plays in the SM-Liiga in JYP Severi Markus Lahtinen for two years in prison for rape.

The 24-year-old league hockey player was charged in the Päijät-Häme district court in Lahti with rape last June.

The charge was discussed in court in September.

The news is updated.

