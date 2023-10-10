Ice hockey | The SM league hockey player was sentenced to two years in prison for rape

The district court issued a verdict on the matter on Tuesday. The 24-year-old league hockey player was charged in the Päijät-Häme district court in Lahti with rape last June.
Päijät-Hämeen the district court has condemned the hockey player who plays in the SM-Liiga in JYP Severi Markus Lahtinen for two years in prison for rape.
The charge was discussed in court in September.
