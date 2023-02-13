Ice hockey | The SM league donor club immediately lost ugly – Ilves did not show mercy

Sport threw in the towel. Ilves thanked for the easy points.

13.2. 21:02

Vaasa On Saturday, Sport published a press release in which it practically announced that it would give up the current SM league season and start a clearance sale.

The message from the club management had reached the team as well. At least that’s what Sport looked like on Monday in Tampere.

Ilves took the easy three series points with a clear 5–1 victory.

Ilves, who took second place in the standings over Tappara, were led by the defenders. Les Lancaster scored 1+2 and played his first 42 matches of the season without a goal Otto Latvala 2+0.

Hosts from Tampere decided the match in the next few minutes. Latvala and Aku Räty had taken Ilves to a 2–0 lead when the game clock hadn’t even reached seven minutes yet.

Especially Ilves’ second goal was beautiful to watch. Lancaster and Petri Kontiola saw the Vaasa people in a bunch with their cross passes, and Räty was able to put the puck from the back post into the void.

At the beginning of the second period Balasz Sebok increased the lead to 3–0. When Latvala and Lancaster stretched the line at the beginning of the final set, Ilves already led 5–0.

Janne Keränen went a while later to water Ilves Jakub Malek too zero game dreams with a narrowing goal.

Before before Monday’s match, Sport had time to throw out their top striker from their team by Simon Hjalmarsson and Jens Löökenits top pack by Emil Johansson and Shaun Heshkan and the goalkeeper Niko Hovinen.

On Saturday, Sport’s club management said in a press release that “being out of the playoffs is a shame”, which is why Sport announced that it would be giving up its key players.

Sport, which was 13th in the league at the time of the handover, was nine points ahead of the playoff line. There were 12 matches left, which was even two more than HPK, which was in the last playoff spot.

After Monday’s loss, the difference is still the same nine points. Sport still has 11 matches left.