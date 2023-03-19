Ice hockey | The skate cut Jenni Hiirikoski in the neck – the match was stopped

Jenni Hiirikoski was badly injured in Sweden.

Lionesses captain Jenni Hiirikoski is injured in a really dangerous looking way in the final match of the Swedish league on Sunday.

Based on the TV image, Luulaja’s defender Hiirikoski got a cut on his neck from an opponent’s skate.

He immediately fell to the ice, and all the players on the ice seemed alarmed. The maintenance staff immediately rushed to the ice.

The match was stopped at the end of the third period.

At 4:35 p.m. local time, some reassuring information was received. Supplier Dusan Umičević confirmed Afbtonbladet according to that it is a superficial wound, and the situation is under control.

The news is updated.