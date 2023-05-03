Ice hockey | The shock dismissals surprised Marko Virtanen – this is how he commented on his rude fate

Marko Virtanen was surprised by Rauma Luko’s decision.

From Rauma there was some surprising news over the weekend when Lukko named his new head coach Tomi Lämsän. This also meant that the two previous seasons coached Marko Virtanen got departure passes.

Lukko played a strong regular season and was at the top of the SM league for a long time. The weaker period at the end dropped it to third place in the regular season. In the end, the road for the Romanians was broken in the quarter-finals, when HIFK won 4–2.

Virtanen could not wait for his fate.

“Yes, it was a surprise,” says the coach.

“Getting fired is never a nice thing. When you do your job as well as you can, that’s enough for what is enough. This time it wasn’t enough to go further. That way, however, you can rest assured that you have given your all.”

Virtanen believes he was fired due to a poor playoff run.

“If the sporting success in the playoffs had been the same as in the regular season, there would hardly have been any sacks. But the coaches coach and the decision-makers decide.”

Despite everything, Marko Virtanen wants to share recognition with his tenacious team.

Virtanen regrets that the difficult period at the end of the season in the midst of the team’s difficult health situation became the defining factor. Before that, the season had gone excellently.

“In the regular season, 60 games are played and all teams will have a weaker period at some point. The same happened to Tappara and Pelicans. For us, it came to the end of that season now. In the last nine games, there were a lot of losses, when several big men were in the crown, there were suspensions and normal injuries. It clearly affected the team, we played some of the matches with an insufficient roster.”

“But when you think about what I could have done differently during that period, there is nothing left to complain about. The playoffs were close at that. All the pumping was done where the organization’s know-how was sufficient.”

“The team was united, committed and fought until the end. That didn’t stop the matter, for which a big thank you to the players.”

Now Virtanen plans to take a short break from hockey and catch his breath. However, the fire for coaching has not gone out.

“It is clear that in the future there will be coaching.”

