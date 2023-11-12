Ice hockey | The severely underperforming Edmonton Oilers fired their head coach

Jay Woodcroft was allowed to go, even though Edmonton took the win the night before Sunday.

Edmonton Oilers has fired his head coach To Jay Woodcroft.

These are the first coaching sacks of the NHL season.

The Oilers, who entered the season as one of the favorites in the West, have struggled throughout the early season. Out of 13 matches, there are only three wins and seven points.

Woodcroft’s last match was Saturday’s 4–1 away win in Seattle. The win was only Edmonton’s eighth in eight years, where Leon Draisaitl or Connor McDavid did not score any points.

A longtime member of the Oilers organization, Woodcroft, 47, became head coach in the winter of 2022. He won three playoff series at the helm of the Oilers and was the team’s most successful coach since the summer of 2006.

Woodcroft’s Oilers won 79 regular season games. There were 41 direct losses and 13 overtime losses.

The new head coach of the Oilers was chosen Chris Knoblauch.

Knoblauch, 45, coached the New York Rangers’ farm team, the Hartford Wold Pack. Knoblauch previously coached McDavid in the junior league OHL’s Erie Otters.

Also, a defensive legend Paul Coffey jumps behind the bench as a new assistant coach. With Woodcroft, you could leave the coaching team Dave Manson.

