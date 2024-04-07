Ice hockey | The sensational goal of the SM league heats up emotions – NHL goalkeeper Karri Rämö has a clear view

The disallowed goal in the game between KalPa and Tappara divides opinion.

Ice hockey On Saturday, the league saw a situation that heated up emotions in the second semi-final match between KalPa and Tappara.

The match played in Kuopio went on for a long time under the command of KalPa, and the Kuopio team led the match with no less than three goals. In the third set, the reigning champion made an incredible rise and pushed from a 2–4 ​​situation to a 5–4 victory in just over two minutes.

The feelings of the home team and the audience were heated by the disallowed goal in the 4–2 lead. KalPan Kasper Simontaival drifted the Tappara watchman Kristian Heljanko towards the goalkeeper's area due to a defender's push.

Simontaival quickly left the goal area while Juuso Mäenpää nailed the puck into the net. However, the goal was disallowed as goalkeeper interference.

This angered many hockey fans, who vented their feelings on social media. One wondered what Simontaival could have done differently.

On Sunday a former NHL goalkeeper also commented on the situation Karri Rämö.

“The right verdict. An attacking player in the goalkeeper's area must make every effort to avoid intentional and UNINTENTIONAL contact. The contact is with the Tappara defender, but it does not give the Kalpa player the right to block the goalkeeper,” Rämö wrote.

Rämö emphasizes that the contact of the defending player does not give the attacking player the right to hit the goalkeeper.

“The interpretation must be that not all contact gives the attacking player the right to block or run over the goalkeeper. The purpose of the rule and the interpretations is to protect the players,” he continued.

Tappara leads the match series with 2–0 wins, as does Lahti Pelicans against Oulu Kärppi.

The third matches of the match series are scheduled for Tuesday.