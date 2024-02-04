Ice hockey | The season of Veeti Louhivaara, 17, who had a cut accident, is over

JYP announced that the 17-year-old goalkeeper underwent surgery.

The hockey community got scared again on Monday due to the nasty injury of the young goalkeeper. JYP's 17-year-old goalkeeper promise Veeti Louhivaara got a cut on his leg, and after first aid, he was taken by ambulance for further examinations.

JYP said at the time that the frightening situation was overcome with a start. However, it wasn't about a minor injury.

On Sunday, new information was received about Louhivaara's condition. JYP announced the matter on Instagram.

“Goalkeeper Veeti Louhivaara was injured on Monday during the training of the JYP league team. The injury was so serious that it required surgery. The current puck season is over for Veet.”

“However, the operation went very well and it is possible to return to the rink in a few months. Cheers to recovery Veeti!”

Mining hazard has played in one league match this season. He has played for JYP in the under-20 team in 21 matches and has represented Finland's junior national teams.

Louhivaara belongs to the group of young players who may be reserved for the NHL during next summer's booking event. The NHL's own player monitoring unit has ranked Louhivaara as the fifth best goalkeeper playing in Europe for the upcoming booking event.