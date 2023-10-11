Ice hockey | The SC League throwing bag got a backlash again – the balance is grim to read

Four matches were played in the SM league on Wednesday.

11.10. 22:27

Saipa has ended up in dire straits in the SM league.

On Wednesday, the club from Lappeenranta lost to Kärpi 2–5 at home.

Kärppi’s power players were two goal scorers Teemu Turunen and Ville Koivunenfor which 1+1 points were recorded.

They scored goals for the home team on Wednesday Otto Hokkanen and Roni Karvinen.

Saipa has now lost seven matches in a row. The team’s last and at the same time only win this season came in an away match against KooKoo on September 16.

Even before their victorious KooKoo match, SaiPa had lost their first two games of the season. Three of SaiPa’s losses this season have come after regular time.

SaiPa is last in the standings. On Saturday, it will face Ilves on its home ice.

Wednesday’s in the round, HIFK defeated HPK 2–1 in extra time in Hämeenlinna. The deciding goal was scored in 64:48 To Petteri Lindbohm.

KooKoo, on the other hand, beat Ässät in Pori 4–3 after the winning goal competition. In the contest for the winning goal, the world champion scored the decisive goal with an accurate shot Arttu Ilomäki.

The fight between TPS and KalPa also progressed to the winning goal contest in Turku. In the end, TPS was better with a score of 3–2. He scored the decisive goal Markus Nurmi.