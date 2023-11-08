Ice hockey | The Russian women’s national team and the boys’ national team were put to play against each other – the result was a crushing score

A strange hockey match was played in Minsk, where grown women and teenage boys met.

Russian the women’s national ice hockey team lost by harsh numbers to the Russian U16 boys’ national team, reports Urheilulehti Champions. The boys defeated the women with a score of 16–0.

The women had only 8 shots on goal. The boys scored 49 goals.

One of the players did a helmet trick. The other three had two goals per head.

It was the “President’s Sports Club Cup” organized in Minsk, Belarus. In Russia and Belarus, they have to develop some kind of games, because the countries are closed from international sports due to the attack on Ukraine.

The U18 teams of Kazakhstan and Belarus are also taking part in the tournament in Minsk.

Russian the women’s national team does not belong to the top of the sport, even though it has won three World Cup bronze medals. Defeat in the quarterfinals of the World Cup has been a typical result for the team. In the Olympics, it has reached the semi-finals once.