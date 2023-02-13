Ice hockey | The Russian star punched Kaapo Kähkö in the head – then received a hard blow himself

Yevgeni Kuznetsov rammed Kaapo Kähkönen, who had to leave the game.

of the San Jose Sharks Kaapo Kähkönen the match in Washington was canceled on Sunday.

Capitals Yevgeny Kuznetsov knocked Kähkö in the head while making the Capitals’ 1-2 reduction at the same time. The Russian gained momentum in the situation From Scott Harrington.

Kähkönen lay on the ice for a while and was still in the rink for the next change before he was called away from his goal and into the locker room for observation.

Sharks head coach David Quinn said after the match that the Finnish goalkeeper “seems to be” fine.

The situation can be seen in the video above at 4:40.

Just a little later, Kuznetsov had to leave the locker room himself, when the Sharks’ captain Logan Couture tackled him hard at the end. Kuznetsov appeared to have injured his arm but later returned to the game.

San Jose claimed a surprising 4-1 victory in the match. The conductor of the defense Erik Karlsson knocked this time powers 1+2.

Kähkönen was on the ice at the time of the Sharks’ winning goal, so he got his third win in the last four games.

NHL on Sunday:

Montreal–Edmonton 6–2 (1–0, 3–2, 2–0)

M: Joel Armia 0+1, Jesse Ylönen 0+1.

Philadelphia–Seattle 3–4 (1–2, 1–1, 1–1)

P. Rasmus Ristolainen 0+1.

S: Eeli Tolvanen 1+0.

Washington–San Jose 1–4 (0–1, 1–1, 0–2)

SJ: Kaapo Kähkönen 12/13 saves (for exchange in 37.04)

Las Vegas–Anaheim 7–2 (1–0, 1–1, 5–1)