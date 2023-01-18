Ice hockey | The Russian NHL star did not agree to wear a pride shirt – citing his religion

Ivan Provorov did not participate in the warm-ups at the Philadelphia Flyers’ Pride Night.

Vancouver

of the Philadelphia Flyers defender Ivan Provorov was not seen in warmups when the Flyers hosted the Anaheim Ducks.

The match was marketed on Pride Night.

After the match, Provorov confirmed to the local media that he did not agree to the warm-ups for “religious reasons”. The Flyers’ players warmed up in jerseys that displayed the rainbow logo.

A charity auction will be held for the team’s pride warm-up shirts.

Provorov said he belonged to the Russian Orthodox Church.

Patriarch Kirill of the church is known for his anti-gay stances and his close connection to the country’s government.

Last March, he also justified Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with “Western liberal values”. According to Kirill, the war is about which side God is on: the Western regimes supporting gay pride events or the Russians. It was reported at the time The Moscow Times.

Flyers attackers Scott Laughton and James van Riemsdyk have worked for sexual minorities in Philadelphia and invited members of minorities to the club’s matches through various organizations.

Laughton told NHL.com before the game that supporting minorities, especially youth, is important to him and van Riemsdyk.

“We want to bring new people into the sport who might not have felt so welcome before. I feel that things are slowly changing. I want to bring a little bit of my own voice to it and be a part of it,” Laughton said before the game in a story on the NHL’s website.

After the match, Laughton and van Riemsdyk were meeting about fifty fans.

“This was a great evening. This has been important to me for a long time, as well as to ‘Reemer,’” Laughton said of The Athletic by Charlie O’Connor by.

Laughton was partly in a difficult middle hand and did not take a stand on Provorov’s choices. Laughton mentioned that he knows, Provorov and the head coach So does John Tortore have commented on the matter.

Tortorella stated that Provorov remains “honest to himself and his religion” and that he respects him for that.

Provorov, 26, is the Flyers’ first-round draft pick (7th player) from the summer of 2015. The defenseman, who has also been rumored to be moving, is on a $6.75 million per season contract that expires in the summer of 2025.