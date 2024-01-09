Ice hockey | The rough streak of the San Jose Sharks represented by Mikael Granlund continued

The San Jose Sharks lost again.

A school of sharks has plunged into deep waters.

After a miserable start to the season, the San Jose Sharks started a better period in November-December, during which they won nine of their 18 games.

Before that, San Jose lost 11 times in a row.

Since then, San Jose has lost 12 straight.

The most recent defeat came in Toronto, when the host team Maple Leafs beat the visitors 7–1.

The Leafs' most efficient player scored four (2+2) points Mitch Marner. San Jose started with the goal Kaapo Kähkönen stopped 16 of 20 shots and then allowed space at the beginning of the second period to Mackenzie Blackwoodwhen Pontius Holmberg had made the situation 4–0 with his one-handed poke.

San Jose's only goal came later in the second period. Henry Thrun directed the opening goal of his career with superior strength by Mikael Granlund input.

Granlund has now scored 27 (5+22) points in his 34 games of the season. Only played six more matches Tomas Hertl (13+15=28) is ahead in the team's internal stock exchange.

The Sharks are the NHL's jumbo team. The team has now played exactly half of its regular season matches, and the balance of 41 matches is a meager 21 series points. The Sharks have scored the fewest goals (81) and conceded the most (171) in the league.