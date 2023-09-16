Ice hockey | The return to Tampere made Jori Lehterä nervous – HIFK lost the rest with setbacks

HIFK lost their league opener in Tampere, even though victory was in hand a few minutes before the end. Lehterä estimates that HIFK started to overdefend.

Tampere

Helsinki IFK’s season opener against Tappara turned into a loss in the last moments. HIFK led the fight three and a half minutes before the end, 3–2, but when the buzzer of the third period sounded, Tappara’s winning numbers showed on the board 4–3, when Nick Baptiste and Carter Camper hit

“A very good 50 minutes. After that, we started to overdefend a bit. I don’t know if we were excited to win. A little was pulled into a little over-defense. Then the experienced champion team will use the places to their advantage”, said HIFK’s Jori Lehterä about the solution of the match.

HIFK has not been able to win a match at the Nokia Arena, either in the regular season or in the playoffs. In Tampere, we moved to a new arena in December 2021, so losses are behind us for almost two years. In addition to the regular season, HIFK has visited the hall last season both in the semifinals and in the bronze medal match.

A grove was the hero celebrated in the evening in Tampere, even though he now played in HIFK’s shirt. Last season, Lehterä was one of Tappara’s key players when the team won the Finnish championship.

Already at the beginning of the match, you noticed how special a player Lehterä is in the eyes of the home crowd. Applause received by a player of the visiting team when the starting pitch is announced is rare. For Lehtera in Tampere, they came off effortlessly.

A thank you video was also shown in the hall in honor of the Tappara times. The club transfer didn’t seem to cause bad blood in Pirkanmaa.

“It’s great that such things have been found on that board even in the home league. Yes, it gave me goosebumps, but it didn’t really come out,” Lehterä said about the honors.

On the side of excitement, the konkar still didn’t say the day was over, even though the atmosphere was expectant. In addition to the return, the fact that the match was HIFK’s first of the season brought a charge.

“There were quite a few irons in the fire. It’s good that we got out of the way and can focus on our daily work”, Lehterä reflected.

In Kaukalo HIFK was responsible for the successes instead of Lehterä’s chain Eetu Koivistonen led by a trio that played on the wings Juha Jääskä and Kristian Vesalainen.

Jääskä scored two of HIFK’s goals and Vesalainen scored one. Jääskä scored the second goal Leevi Teissala and Julius Nättinenbecause the hit was born with superior force.

While Lehterä represents HIFK’s group of new players, Koivistoinen, Jääskä and Vesalainen were the team’s key players already last season. The team has good continuity this season, even though a lot of new players have been acquired.

“Yes, it’s good to come. Good if you can bring some twist yourself. Hopefully we can get on the road to victory and get the day rolling,” said Lehterä.

HIFK’s season continues right away on Saturday, when they face Rauman Lukko in an away match. HIFK will play its first home game next Wednesday against KooKoo.