Ice hockey | The return of the Jokers is a unique project – the Ice Hockey Federation has a long list of requirements

Jokerit is applying for a Mestis license, but according to the ice hockey association, the decision may also be another league level.

If and when The background company of the hockey club, Team Jokerit oy, is applying today, Tuesday, the last day of application, for a league place in Mestis, this is an exceptional case.

“It is treated as a unique and first-time case, because there have been no other Finnish teams that have played in foreign leagues,” says the Finnish Ice Hockey Association’s competition manager Pirkka Antila.

Jokerit played in the Russian KHL league last season, which it left after Russia invaded Ukraine. Now it has the opportunity to apply back to the Finnish series system.

The first time is also due to the fact that there is no accurate estimate of the processing time of the application or what exactly must be in the application.

However, the guidelines are clear.

“Basically, there must be an explanation of who is applying and what the action plan is and how realistic it is, no matter which series you apply for. How financially and athletically you can play and where you play. That’s what this is all about”, emphasizes Antila.

Even if the Jokers primarily apply to Mesti, it is not necessarily the end result of the decision of the federal board of the hockey association.

“The applicant has a will, but the federal government has the decision-making power,” Antila states.

If it so happens that the federal government accepts Team Jokerit oy’s application for Mesti, the next step is to apply for a license from the Ice Hockey Federation’s license committee. The application period for that is until the end of March.

“It is a much more private application. Then the circumstances, backgrounds and plans will be analyzed in more detail. The aim is to make sure that we can certainly play the whole season”, says Antila.

Jokers one big question is the game venue, the ice rink. Helsinki Halli (former Hartwall arena), which was the home arena of the Jokers, is not possible, at least for the time being, due to Russian ownership, and there is no space in Helsinki’s ice rink.

Espoo’s Metro arena is one option, but there, too, the booking calendar is quite full. Tikkurila’s ice rink is also full.

Basically, a team registered in Helsinki should play in Helsinki, but exceptions have been made at the league level as well.

The Espoon Blues played in evako at the Helsinki Ice Hall for the entire fall season of 1998, when the Matinkylä hall no longer met league requirements and when the new arena was only completed in January 1999. Jarmo Koskinen, who represents the Jokers, has even hinted that the club could play its home games in several halls in the opening season.

The ice hockey association’s Pirkka Antila says that already in the application to the federal government there must be a plan for where the season will be played.

“The license application must then contain more detailed information regarding, for example, changing rooms and television requirements,” Antila states.

“Interval [ennen lisenssihakua] will be used to put these things in order, if the Jokers get a place in the series.”