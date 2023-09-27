Ice hockey | The queue stretched all the way to the street as the Jokers returned to the Helsinki ice rink – the first ones were already threatening the enemy camp

The fans had mixed feelings about the return of the Jokers to the Helsinki ice rink.

26.9. 18:25 | Updated 8:27 am

When the doors opened on Tuesday at the Nordenskiöldinkatu ice rink, hundreds of hockey fans were already queuing up at the main doors. This time, however, the focus was not on HIFK, which plays its home match at Nordis, but on the Jokers.

Jokerien’s Tuesday Mestis match against Imatra Ketterä was the first time after a 26-year break that Narrit plays as the home team in the Helsinki ice hall. The club, which has returned to the Finnish ice hockey leagues, plays part of its home games at the Helsinki Ice Hall and part at the Kerava Ice Hall.

According to preliminary information, about 6,500 people were coming to watch the return to the Helsinki Ice Hall. That audience number would mean that the goal of breaking the audience record of Mestis, which was born in Espoo last week, will not come true, at least not yet.

Henrik Oikarinen, Ville Pyöttiälä and Ville Lipsanen were at the head of the line at the Helsinki ice rink before the Jokers’ Tuesday match.

Hall a crowd had already gathered in the yard well before the doors opened. Immediately near the doors, those dressed in the colors of the Jokers were waiting to get in Ville Lipsanen and Henrik Oikarinen.

“I had to buy new jerseys from the hall. A quite small second batch is now for sale, so we have to get a new one right away”, says Oikarinen as the reason for the early arrival.

Lipsanen says that he has been a Joker fan since the 1990s, and Oikarinen since the beginning of the 2000s.

After the Jokers returned to the Finnish leagues, they have been watching all the matches so far – first in Espoo, then in Kerava and now in Helsinki, where a large HIFK logo highlighted the wall of the hall.

“We’re trying to avoid that logo a bit here,” Lipsanen laughs.

The Joker’s mascot showed his opinion about Helsinki’s number one club.

“Now let’s try to show how to create that sound here,” Oikarinen says with a small twinkle in his eye.

So it can be concluded from this that the goal is to make the atmosphere of HIFK’s matches better?

“It’s a minimum goal,” Oikarinen says.

Lipsanen and Oikarinen state that Kerava’s ice rink was cold but atmospheric. Both of them think that for the time being it will be fine as the Jokers’ home stage with the Helsinki ice rink, but before long they hope that the Jokers will be able to get their own rink.

“Once the Helsinki arena is one day removed from Russian ownership, then back there again”, Oikarinen hopes.

Some of the spectators showed their approval by standing when the Jokerit skated on the ice of the Helsinki ice rink.

The Jokers' game has been fast in the first matches of the season. The same trend continued in the opening set of the match against Ketterä.

The two cannot fully agree on which is the better home ground for the Jokers at the moment, Kerava or Nordis.

“I would rather come here to Helsinki,” says Lipsanen.

“It’s a bit fifty-sixty for me. In Kerava, there’s a bit of that atmosphere that we’re starting from the divar level again to build this thing from scratch”, reflects Oikarinen.

Juuso (left), Meiju, Jesse and Joni Juva and Jari Luotonen recognized the Jokers’ colors while queuing in the yard of the Nordenskiöldinkatu ice rink.

Fanikatsomo, who was in the corner of the stands, cheered loudly for their fans in the Helsinki Ice Hall, as well as in the first two matches of the season in Espoo and Kerava.

Little further back in the queue waiting to enter was the chairman of the Jokerit fan club ry Jari Luotonen with his family. Luotonen says that he has been a fan of the Joker since the 1970s.

“Returning to the Helsinki ice rink is a return to the past, but it’s fun to start this activity little by little. HIFK’s home hall doesn’t feel terribly homey, but it’s fine if you don’t think about it,” Luotonen smiles.

Before the start of the match, he expected that the Joker fans would keep the atmosphere high in the hall.

“I expect that the same spirit will be on as in the first two matches”, Luotonen hoped.

The Jokerit went wild for the Home crowd by taking the lead in the Helsinki ice hall after only 50 seconds of play. Agile, however, came to the levels only a moment later.

Hall the red color of HIFK is of course strongly displayed in the corridors inside, but some changes have been made to the interior. For example, HIFK’s fan club was closed, and Joker’s supporters had no access.

Those who were standing at the entrance to the stand a moment before the start of the match Mia Vasama and Heidi Pirhonen stated that HIFK has been quite well hidden from the corridors of the hall. Still, the Helsinki ice rink didn’t quite feel like home to them either.

Mia Vasama (left) and Heidi Pirhonen were looking forward to Joker’s return match to the Helsinki ice rink.

Nordis also had empty benches.

“It feels strange to be here,” says Pirhonen, wearing a Joker jersey.

In the stands, the colors of the enemy camp will surely be forgotten even by the supporters of the Jokers during the match. Before that, there was time to enjoy the hall’s services.

“The beer selection was good,” praises Vasama.

Correction 27.9. at 8:25 a.m. The Jokerit played for the first time in 26 years in the Helsinki Ice Hall as a home team, as a guest team the Jokerit has played in the hall even after that.