Friday, March 22, 2024
Ice hockey | The puck addiction of the playoffs took over Sweden: one ticket has already been sold for the away supporters' stand

March 22, 2024
in World Europe
Away games are of no interest to supporters of the reigning champions.

Likewise like in Finland, the playoffs of the hockey league are played in Sweden. When Växjö and Luleå meet in the quarter-final series match next Wednesday in Luleå, the stands for the away fans of the reigning champion Växjö Lakers will not be crowded.

Aftonbladet says that only one ticket has been sold to the away stand. Two days earlier, the demand is twice as strong: two tickets sold.

Instead, the supporters of the home team have diligently bought tickets. Both matches are sold out – except for the stand reserved for the supporters of the visiting team.

“There are only difficulties in selling tickets for the away team's stand,” says Luleå's ticket sales manager Joakim Darhammar for Aftonbladet.

One of the reasons for the low demand is the distance: from Växjö in southern Sweden to Luleå near Merenkurku is about 1,300 kilometers.

Växjö won the first match of the series in their home hall with goals 5–3. The second match will be played on Saturday also in Växjö. There were about a hundred Luleå away supporters in the opening match.

