Ice hockey | The protesting Home crowd finally got the winning HIFK – A dream debut for the latest confirmation

HIFK's five-game losing streak was broken at the expense of JYP. Trent Bourque's debut was promising.

Before before Wednesday's home match, IFK Helsinki had lost five in a row. When the tempo of the game has been low, almost three weeks have passed since the previous victory.

Losing streak raised a protest mood among the supporters.

“Where's our IFK”, read the supporters' sheets, and the corner remained silent for the first five minutes of the JYP match.

The missing IFK was quickly found. At the end of the evening, the winning numbers of the home team were 5–2 on the scoreboard.

“Yes, we needed a win,” sighed the one who scored his first IFK goal Leo Komarov after the game in an interview with MTV.

“Intact performance, even though in that couple of mistakes in the minutes, I got one of my own. Recently, it has been difficult, but we will rise from this,” Komarov assured.

The home crowd the mood picked up after 12 minutes of play. Julius Nättinen cut off a completely reckless cross pass by the JYP defense in the middle area and shot the puck sharply into the goal at the end of his semi-pass.

IFK's second goal in the second period resulted from a pass, after suffering a team penalty Alexander Kaskimäki ran away alone to score.

IFK's third hit caused a stir in the visiting team. Wearing the red home shirt for the first time Antti Pihlström was hit by a JYP blocker in the goalkeeper's area Wine in Vehviläinen, before Leo Komarov ran the puck into the net. The controversial free-kick remained valid even after the challenge and video review.

“I've never lived on points, but scoring a goal does taste good. My task is to get in shape, and it's already better than a couple of weeks ago, although there is still work to be done,” Komarov said.

Defense New friend Trent Bourque was immediately placed in the first pair Luke Martin next door, even though the Canadian had only arrived in Helsinki the day before.

Bourque, 25, played in Sweden's second highest league level in the early season. The resume is pretty modest anyway.

However, the first appearance of Bourque, who received the number 63 on his shirt, was promising. On the ice, you could see a defender skating gracefully and calmly moving the puck.

The debut turned into an almost fairytale in the final set, when the puck sent by Bourque from the line sank from behind the mask directly into the top corner. Total playing time was 18:36.

On Friday IFK will travel to visit HPK, which is on a ten-game losing streak.

IFK still has 12 matches left in the regular season. It currently holds sixth place, which entitles it to the last direct quarter-final spot.