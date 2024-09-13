Ice hockey | The prosecutor confirmed: Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau’s driver blew over the legal limit

Hockey|The driver who killed the NHL star and his brother blew just over the legal limit.

NHL star Johnny Gaudreau31, and his brother Matthew29, died in an accident that happened at the end of August, when a motorist hit the brothers who were on a bike run in the state of New Jersey in the United States.

The prosecutor confirmed on Friday that the accused Sean Higgins43, blew over the legal limit. About that says ESPN, among others.

Higgins’ blood alcohol content was measured at 0.87 parts per thousand. In New Jersey, the drink driving limit is 0.8 alcohol.

Higgins had told the police that he drank five to six beers before jumping behind the wheel. The collision happened when he tried to pass the car in front, which was avoiding the brothers, from the wrong side.

Higgins faces a maximum sentence of 20 years. He is accused of several crimes.

By profession Higgins is a major in the US Army National Guard and has served in Iraq during his military career. He has a history of several previous traffic violations.

The brothers’ fatal crash happened to their sister Katie’s the night before the wedding. Matthew’s wife is expecting their first child.