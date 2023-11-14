Ice hockey | The promise forced him to go on a crazy run – Aku Kallonen tells why he walked from Espoo to Porvoo

“I promised that I would never promise anything again. It was such a sour trip”, says Kiekko-Espoo CEO Aku Kallonen.

Kiekko-Espoon with the CEO Aku in Kallos Saturday was a slightly different day from normal everyday life. Kallonen redeemed the promise he made last December.

Kallonen promised then In an interview with Länsiväyläthat he will walk from Espoo to Porvoo if the Kiekko-Espoo match is sold out in Mestis.

The season opened with a game between Espoo and the Jokers, who returned to the series. The hall was full, and Kallonen had to run.

After the walk, Kiekko-Espoo’s Instagram posted a picture of Kallonen and a friend who walked with him Niko Salkola have arrived at Hotel Runo in Porvoo.

The distance of 60 kilometers corresponds to about one and a half marathons, so practically the whole day of Saturday had to be reserved for walking.

“I think the exact distance was 61.8 kilometers. It took exactly 17 hours. We left Seiska in the morning and arrived in the middle of the night,” says Kallonen.

Kallonen says that Salkola half-seriously promised to go along when the challenge was confirmed.

A week before the h-moment, Kallonen called him and said he was thinking of walking under Father’s Day so that he could have a Father’s Day brunch at the hotel with his family.

“I would be lying if I said that walking didn’t feel like anywhere. But the preparation went smoothly, and I’m standing on my own two feet to start the work week,” says Kallonen.

For the skull The shoes were organized through Hoka, which cooperates with the Espoo club. As for the shoes, the project did not go completely smoothly.

“I called the day before before leaving that I think I need half a size bigger shoes with a wide last. I set off in shoes that have walked zero kilometers.”

The next promise is still unclear, although Kallonen already knows what it is about.

“I promised that I would never promise anything again. It was such a sour trip. But if Kiekko-Espoo gets into the league, then something stupid must be done.”

Read more: Surprise announcement from the Jokers: not applying for the SM league for the 2025–26 season under current conditions – supporters give strong support

Read more: Former HIFK boss Timo Everi proposes a radical reform: “Ice hockey should not be played with shares”

Read more: The proposal of the former HIFK boss is supported by Jokers and Kiekko-Espoo