Ice hockey | The power defender, who played five seasons in North America, returns to the League

Sami Niku has signed a one-year contract with JYP.

In the young He won the world championship in Leijon and was chosen as the best defenseman in the AHL hockey league Sami Niku returns to JYP, which plays in the domestic league. Long-haired JYP student Niku, 25, and the club from Jyväskylä announced that they signed a one-year contract.

“There were many options, but in the end home is always home. I’ve played here all my life before leaving for North America, so I’m looking forward to getting to work here,” said Niku in the press release.

During the previous five seasons, Niku played 150 AHL and 67 NHL games in the Winnipeg Jets and Montreal Canadiens organizations. In his first season in the AHL, the Finn was chosen as the best defenseman in the series, when the results were 16+38=54 in 76 games for the Manitoba Moose.

In the NHL, Niku scored 2+14=16.

Niku won the bronze medal at the JYP in the spring of 2017. In Nuori Leijon, he celebrated the World Championship gold at the home games in January 2016.