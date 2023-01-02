Ice hockey | The players of the Young Lions admitted to being plastered: “We surrendered”

Finland froze in the decision moments in the processing of Sweden.

Moncton

Young Lions The World Cup tournament ended dully, when Sweden won the quarter-final with 3–2 goals.

The game that was in Finland’s hands turned in the last minutes. Leo Carlsson equalized at the end of a long spin in 56.33. Victor Stjernborg ran away underpowered in the drive-through, when Aleksi Heimosalmi did not get possession of the puck on the line. The Swedish captain made it 3-2 in 58:55.

Finnish captain Oliver Kapanen conceded to IS that Sweden’s handicap cast the lion team.

“Maybe we surrendered a bit in that. We tried to pump up the team and get more spirit, but a little lock came on. Even underpowered, they were able to surprise us,” Kapanen said.

Finland Scored a 2–1 lead Niko Huuhtanen he also admitted that Finland went into lockdown.

“Can be. We started to panic a bit and didn’t play our game anymore when we got into the lead. We started squeezing the racket and doing things that shouldn’t be done.”

Huuhtanen himself was on the ice when Sweden scored to make it 2–2. Laituri had time to block two linemen in the same exchange before finally crashing into his own.

“There was a slightly longer exchange in my own. I don’t really know if there was such a possibility of demolition. There could have been such 50-50 pucks,” Huuhtanen reflected.

“They were a little lucky. Sometimes hockey is like this.”

There were no big talks in the locker room after the match.

“It was quite quiet. Little by little, we opened our mouths and talked to the team that we fought well and were able to challenge, even though we didn’t get a result,” said Kapanen.

Finland was now excluded from the medal games for the first time since the turn of the year 2017–18.

The head coach Tomi Lämsa stated that Finland played its best match of the tournament.

“Three and a half minutes before the end, we were still close to winning. Little things grow into big things in matches like this.”