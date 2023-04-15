Ice hockey | The player budget of only 2.3 million was enough for a place in the finals – the sports director explains why the Pelicans are successful

The Pelicans have purposefully taken their own youngsters towards the top of the League. Now the team is playing for the league championship.

Lahten Pelicans’ place in the finals was secured on Thursday evening, when Pelicans defeated Ilves in the sixth semi-final game in Lahti.

“It was a great feeling. The team performed well and the coaching did a great job. The youngsters have improved,” said the Pelicans’ sports director Janne Laukkanen on Friday.

According to Laukkanen, the celebrations will have to wait until after the season. Now the focus is on the organization in the final series against Tappara.

Pelicans is a solidly middle-class club for the money they spend on players. This season, the team had 2.3 million euros available to its players.

Veikkaus’ season forecast based on the reported player budgets, Pelicans and JYP were the seventh and eighth clubs with the same size player budgets who spent the most money.

The top performers in the listing made before the season were Kärpät and HIFK with three million and Jukurit with 1.75 million euros.

What if, as a game of thought, the 2.3 million euro bundle from Lahti should now be attached in its entirety to new contracts? How much would the players’ value have increased with the top performances of the season?

“Negotiation issues, challenging to know. Probably a few hundred thousand more would be needed”; Laukkanen says.

Success The Pelicans can look for solid foundations, for example, in terms of continuity and persistence, player development or ionization in foreign acquisitions.

Laukkanen and head coach Tommi Niemelä have built a three-year project, the fruits of which are now being harvested. During the project, the young players have taken developmental steps. Niemelä started in the ranks of the Pelicans in the 2020–21 season.

For example, a winger Aatu Jämsen became a 32 power point player, despite missing 17 games due to injury. Jämsen might well have a golden helmet on his head if the season had been intact.

For players playing in Lahti for the first season, Pelicans has found specific acquisitions, such as by Lars Bryggman, by Tyler Kelleher and Anton Mylläri.

In total, in Thursday’s decisive match, the Pelicans lineup had 14 players who already represented the Pelicans last season. Some young and developing, some Teemu Eronen and Miika to Roine like konkars.

“Continuity is really important. Thanks to that, we have taken our own young people forward. They are great growth stories in many respects. We have also been able to recruit the right people for the right positions,” says Laukkanen.

With the success, the personalities of the team have also started to emerge more and more. Positivity comes to life, for example, in coach Niemelä’s speeches, which emphasize, for example, the atmosphere. Among the younger players, Jämsen has brought out his musical skills. During the playoffs, he released his debut single praising Lahti and Pelicans together with Von Valle and Adiz.

When 15 teams play in the League, there are options for players. Laukkanen still rejects the idea that the player market is a battle. Rather, the people of Lahti want to find the right options for their own situation.

“Perhaps more than that, we try to create an opportunity for development. Then we’ll see what’s on the market. Today, the focus is on the persona. We want open and learning, developing players who buy our values”, summarizes Laukkanen.

Correction 15.4. 1:11 p.m.: Ben Blood will not play for the Pelicans in his first season. He was mentioned in the story along with Lars Bryggman, Tyler Kelleher and Anton Myllär. Blood already played in Lahti in 2015–17.