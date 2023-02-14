Ice hockey | The Pelicans won, even though the League extended the suspension of an important forward

Luko’s lead over the second-placed Tappara shrunk to eight points. Serial jumbo SaiPa is really deep.

14.2. 21:16

Ice hockey league leading Luko’s lead at the top of the league narrowed in Tuesday’s round of two matches. Lukko from Rauma lost in Lahti to Pelicans 3–5.

The Pelicans’ 4-3 winning goal was scored before the middle of the third period with an upper hand Joni Ikonen. Iikka Kangasniemi beat the Pelicans by 1+2 points.

The Pelicans played without the Czech striker, who basically served his two-game suspension in the League Lukáš Jašekia. He attended last weekend Kari Jalonen coaching the Czech national team for the Swedish EHT tournament, which is why the League imposed an additional sanction on the attacker. Jašek did not play against Lukko, which has caused confusion.

With their victory, Pelicans moved to within three points of Ilves, who fell to third place in the standings. Tappara, who crushed league jumbo SaiPa with 8–0, came in second.

Poleaxe primed their home victory in the second period, where they scored three goals in just over 12 minutes and took a 5–0 lead. Tactful attackers Petteri Puhakka, Kristian Kuusela, Anton Levtchi and Top Rönni scored 1+1 points each.

Played in Tappara’s goal in his first match after coming from Sport Niko Hovinen kept a clean sheet with 13 saves.

Kuusela, 39, solemnly played the 1,100th league game of his career. Only a defenseman is ahead of him in the all-time record Jan Latvala 1,230 in a regular season game.

Next Saturday, Tappara will play in the final match of the CHL league as a guest against the Swedish team Luulaja. So the team from Tampere is on a record-breaking streak: Tappara has nine matches in 13 days.

This is how Tappara rested its key players on Tuesday, when the forwards, among others, were out of the lineup Jori Lehterä, Niko Ojamäki and defender Valtteri Kemiläinen.

SaiPa, firmly anchored at the base of the league, sadly lost in the league for the 13th time in a row.